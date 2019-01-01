Not to be confused with Shadia Mansour.

Shazia Manzoor (Punjabi, Urdu: شازیہ منظُور ‬‎) is a Pakistani singer from Rawalpindi who now resides in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan. She is a popular singer in Pakistan and India; and among the Punjabi diaspora. Shazia Manzoor sings mostly Punjabi music. She sang various Punjabi folk songs and Punjabi Sufi poems, and also sings Urdu songs as well. She is popular for her songs like Aaja Soniya, Mahi Aavega, Maye Ni Kinnu Akhan, Chann Mere Makkhna and Dhol Mahia, etc. She has also performed at some charity concerts. Shazia was introduced in 1992 by Umar Shareef as she stated in her interview during Noor Jehan tribute with Zille Huma.