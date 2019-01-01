Shazia Manzoor
Shazia Manzoor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzj2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1599fa5d-9d30-46e3-8e9e-588d322cdf71
Shazia Manzoor Biography (Wikipedia)
Not to be confused with Shadia Mansour.
Shazia Manzoor (Punjabi, Urdu: شازیہ منظُور ) is a Pakistani singer from Rawalpindi who now resides in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan. She is a popular singer in Pakistan and India; and among the Punjabi diaspora. Shazia Manzoor sings mostly Punjabi music. She sang various Punjabi folk songs and Punjabi Sufi poems, and also sings Urdu songs as well. She is popular for her songs like Aaja Soniya, Mahi Aavega, Maye Ni Kinnu Akhan, Chann Mere Makkhna and Dhol Mahia, etc. She has also performed at some charity concerts. Shazia was introduced in 1992 by Umar Shareef as she stated in her interview during Noor Jehan tribute with Zille Huma.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shazia Manzoor Tracks
Sort by
Apni Bana Ley
Sukshinder Shinda
Apni Bana Ley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Apni Bana Ley
Last played on
Aaja Sohneya
Bally Jagpal
Aaja Sohneya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw77.jpglink
Aaja Sohneya
Last played on
Aaja Sohneya (feat. Shazia Manzoor & Amar Arshi)
Bally Jagpal
Aaja Sohneya (feat. Shazia Manzoor & Amar Arshi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw77.jpglink
Aaja Sohneya (feat. Shazia Manzoor & Amar Arshi)
Last played on
Aja Sohneya (Simrans Mix)
Shazia Manzoor
Aja Sohneya (Simrans Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj2.jpglink
Aja Sohneya (Simrans Mix)
Last played on
Mahi Aavega
Shazia Manzoor
Mahi Aavega
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj2.jpglink
Mahi Aavega
Last played on
Lehron Pe Tera Naam
Shazia Manzoor
Lehron Pe Tera Naam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj2.jpglink
Lehron Pe Tera Naam
Last played on
Akh (Garage Mix)
Shazia Manzoor
Akh (Garage Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj2.jpglink
Akh (Garage Mix)
Last played on
Woh Ek Hae Lakhon Mein
Shazia Manzoor
Woh Ek Hae Lakhon Mein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj2.jpglink
Woh Ek Hae Lakhon Mein
Last played on
Batiyan Bhujai Rakhdi
Shazia Manzoor
Batiyan Bhujai Rakhdi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj2.jpglink
Batiyan Bhujai Rakhdi
Last played on
Sajna Tere Pyar Mein
Shazia Manzoor
Sajna Tere Pyar Mein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj2.jpglink
Sajna Tere Pyar Mein
Performer
Last played on
Akh
Shazia Manzoor
Akh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj2.jpglink
Akh
Last played on
Romantic Medley 4
Sarmad Qadeer
Romantic Medley 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0342zxj.jpglink
Romantic Medley 4
Last played on
Playlists featuring Shazia Manzoor
Shazia Manzoor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist