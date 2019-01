Iolanda Cristina Gigliotti (17 January 1933 – 3 May 1987), professionally known as Dalida (Egyptian Arabic: داليدا‎), was a French vocalist and actress, born in Egypt to Italian parents. She won the Miss Egypt beauty contest in 1954 and began a 30-year singing career in 1956, selling 140 million albums and singles worldwide. She committed suicide in 1987.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia