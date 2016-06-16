Sir Charles ThompsonJazz. Born 21 March 1918. Died 16 June 2016
Sir Charles Thompson
1918-03-21
Sir Charles Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Phillip Thompson (March 21, 1918 – June 16, 2016) was an American swing and bebop pianist, organist, composer, and arranger.
