Edgar BaintonBorn 14 February 1880. Died 8 December 1956
Edgar Bainton Biography (Wikipedia)
Edgar Leslie Bainton (14 February 1880 – 8 December 1956) was a British-born, latterly Australian-resident composer. He is remembered today mainly for his liturgical anthem And I saw a new heaven, a popular work in the repertoire of Anglican church music, but during recent years Bainton's other musical works, neglected for decades, have been increasingly often heard on CD.
Past BBC Events
Proms 1932: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eczrbp
Queen's Hall
1932-08-11T19:12:58
11
Aug
1932
Proms 1932: Prom 05
Queen's Hall
Proms 1929: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecq6v2
Queen's Hall
1929-09-19T19:12:58
19
Sep
1929
Proms 1929: Prom 35
Queen's Hall
Proms 1928: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e36p5v
Queen's Hall
1928-09-08T19:12:58
8
Sep
1928
Proms 1928: Prom 25
Queen's Hall
Proms 1921: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej9dgw
Queen's Hall
1921-08-31T19:12:58
31
Aug
1921
Proms 1921: Prom 16
Queen's Hall
Proms 1919: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/embwrz
Queen's Hall
1919-09-20T19:12:58
20
Sep
1919
Proms 1919: Prom 31
Queen's Hall
