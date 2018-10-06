Michael Finnissy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tjf1v.jpg
1946-03-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1596ceb5-0cb6-4b03-8d16-59015bcc6d96
Michael Finnissy Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Finnissy (born 17 March 1946) is an English composer and pianist.
Finnissy has taught at the Royal Academy of Music, the University of Sussex, and is Professor of composition at the University of Southampton and is Composer in Residence at St. John's College Cambridge
Michael Finnissy Performances & Interviews
Michael Finnissy Tracks
Sort by
History of photography in sound for piano (no.5; Alkan-Paganini)
Michael Finnissy
History of photography in sound for piano (no.5; Alkan-Paganini)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
History of photography in sound for piano (no.5; Alkan-Paganini)
Last played on
A foggy day in London town
George Gershwin
A foggy day in London town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
A foggy day in London town
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.2
Michael Finnissy
Piano Concerto No.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.2
Performer
Conductor
Ensemble
Last played on
Christening
Michael Finnissy
Christening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Christening
Last played on
Gesualdo: Libro Sesto For Chorus
Michael Finnissy
Gesualdo: Libro Sesto For Chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Gesualdo: Libro Sesto For Chorus
Last played on
Descriptive Jottings of London
Michael Finnissy
Descriptive Jottings of London
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Descriptive Jottings of London
Choir
Last played on
Telling
Michael Finnissy
Telling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Telling
Singer
Choir
Last played on
John the Baptist
Michael Finnissy
John the Baptist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
John the Baptist
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Gesualdo Libro Sesto (opening extracts)
Michael Finnissy
Gesualdo Libro Sesto (opening extracts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Gesualdo Libro Sesto (opening extracts)
Last played on
Middle C for piano (2003)
Lucia Dunbar & Michael Finnissy
Middle C for piano (2003)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Middle C for piano (2003)
Composer
Last played on
Janne (Proms 2015)
Michael Finnissy
Janne (Proms 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y84pf.jpglink
Janne (Proms 2015)
Don't let this harvest pass
Michael Finnissy
Don't let this harvest pass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Don't let this harvest pass
Sinner, please
Cassandra Miller
Sinner, please
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yrwhs.jpglink
Sinner, please
Five Squared
Matthew Lee Knowles & Michael Finnissy
Five Squared
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Five Squared
Composer
First Out
Andrew Toovey
First Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
First Out
iKos'tina
Michael Blake
iKos'tina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
iKos'tina
Norae
Kyungjin Han & Michael Finnissy
Norae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Norae
Composer
Piano Concerto No 3 in C minor, Op 37
Michael Finnissy
Piano Concerto No 3 in C minor, Op 37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 3 in C minor, Op 37
Ensemble
Brahms with 20% Added Accidentals
Leo Grant & Michael Finnissy
Brahms with 20% Added Accidentals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Brahms with 20% Added Accidentals
Composer
The Little Cloud
Geoff Hannan & Michael Finnissy
The Little Cloud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
The Little Cloud
Composer
Eirenicon 2
Howard Skempton
Eirenicon 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg26j.jpglink
Eirenicon 2
Slow Folk Tune: Sheringham
Laurence Crane
Slow Folk Tune: Sheringham
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Slow Folk Tune: Sheringham
Nice Nights/Nette Nächte/Les Nuits gentille
Chris Newman & Michael Finnissy
Nice Nights/Nette Nächte/Les Nuits gentille
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Nice Nights/Nette Nächte/Les Nuits gentille
Composer
Plain Harmony 1 (for string quartet)
Michael Finnissy
Plain Harmony 1 (for string quartet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Plain Harmony 1 (for string quartet)
The Story Behind the Song is Forgotten
Judith Weir
The Story Behind the Song is Forgotten
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvp4q.jpglink
The Story Behind the Song is Forgotten
Even Tenor
Finnissy & Michael Finnissy
Even Tenor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Even Tenor
Composer
Last played on
Beat Generation Ballads iii. Lonely Banna Strand
Michael Finnissy
Beat Generation Ballads iii. Lonely Banna Strand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Beat Generation Ballads iii. Lonely Banna Strand
Last played on
They Can't Take That Away From Me
George Gershwin
They Can't Take That Away From Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Last played on
Nocturne on a note-row by Ronald Stevenson, Op 51
Bernard George Stevens
Nocturne on a note-row by Ronald Stevenson, Op 51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Nocturne on a note-row by Ronald Stevenson, Op 51
Last played on
Aria
Bernard George Stevens
Aria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Aria
Last played on
Above Earth's Shadow
Michael Finnissy
Above Earth's Shadow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Above Earth's Shadow
Performer
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Minuet
Michael Finnissy
Minuet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Minuet
Last played on
Excerpt from new Song Cycle: Andersen Liederkreis: 'Der Himmel wölbt sich rein und blau' and 'Hjertes Melodier IV'
Michael Finnissy
Excerpt from new Song Cycle: Andersen Liederkreis: 'Der Himmel wölbt sich rein und blau' and 'Hjertes Melodier IV'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Birthday piece for Michael Finnissy
Laurence Crane
Birthday piece for Michael Finnissy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Birthday piece for Michael Finnissy
Last played on
Beat Generation Ballads
Michael Finnissy
Beat Generation Ballads
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Beat Generation Ballads
Performer
Last played on
John the Baptist
Michael Finnissy
John the Baptist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
John the Baptist
Performer
Last played on
Janne
Michael Finnissy
Janne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Janne
Last played on
Dances from Polskie tance Ludowe
Michael Finnissy
Dances from Polskie tance Ludowe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Dances from Polskie tance Ludowe
Ensemble
Two Motets
Michael Finnissy
Two Motets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Two Motets
Ensemble
Judith Weir
Michael Finnissy
Judith Weir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Judith Weir
Ensemble
Viitasaari
Michael Finnissy
Viitasaari
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Viitasaari
Ensemble
Janne (BBC Commission, World Premiere)
Michael Finnissy
Janne (BBC Commission, World Premiere)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Janne (BBC Commission, World Premiere)
Beat Generation Ballads (world premiere)
Philip Thomas & Michael Finnissy
Beat Generation Ballads (world premiere)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Beat Generation Ballads (world premiere)
Performer
Last played on
Before the Next Phase of Repression and Censorship
Michael Finnissy
Before the Next Phase of Repression and Censorship
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Before the Next Phase of Repression and Censorship
Last played on
Kelir
Michael Finnissy
Kelir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Kelir
Last played on
News of My Own
Michael Finnissy
News of My Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
News of My Own
Last played on
Grooving Through Old Tombs
Michael Finnissy
Grooving Through Old Tombs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Grooving Through Old Tombs
Composer
Last played on
Offshore
Michael Finnissy
Offshore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Offshore
Last played on
Forget-me-not
Michael Finnissy
Forget-me-not
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Forget-me-not
Last played on
Favourite Poets
Michael Finnissy
Favourite Poets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Favourite Poets
Last played on
