Allan Clayton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/159663f5-fdd3-43df-adc0-25f76009124c
Allan Clayton Tracks
Sort by
Über allen Gipfeln ist Ruh' S306
Franz Liszt
Über allen Gipfeln ist Ruh' S306
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Über allen Gipfeln ist Ruh' S306
Last played on
Canticle II - Abraham and Isaac for alto, tenor and piano (Op.51)
Benjamin Britten
Canticle II - Abraham and Isaac for alto, tenor and piano (Op.51)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Canticle II - Abraham and Isaac for alto, tenor and piano (Op.51)
Last played on
Oh! Quand je dors
Franz Liszt
Oh! Quand je dors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Oh! Quand je dors
Last played on
Spring Symphony
Benjamin Britten
Spring Symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Spring Symphony
Last played on
What is more gentle than a wind in summer? (Nocturne, Op. 60)
Benjamin Britten
What is more gentle than a wind in summer? (Nocturne, Op. 60)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
What is more gentle than a wind in summer? (Nocturne, Op. 60)
Last played on
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Ivor Gurney
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Last played on
Liederkreis (Op.24)
Robert Schumann
Liederkreis (Op.24)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Liederkreis (Op.24)
Last played on
On Wenlock Edge
Ralph Vaughan Williams
On Wenlock Edge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
On Wenlock Edge
Last played on
The Death of Nicholas (Saint Nicholas)
Benjamin Britten
The Death of Nicholas (Saint Nicholas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
The Death of Nicholas (Saint Nicholas)
Last played on
Love in her eyes sits playing (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Love in her eyes sits playing (Acis and Galatea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Love in her eyes sits playing (Acis and Galatea)
Last played on
In the black dismal dungeon of despair
Henry Purcell
In the black dismal dungeon of despair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
In the black dismal dungeon of despair
Last played on
Nocturne Op.60 - Below, the thunders of the upper deep
Benjamin Britten
Nocturne Op.60 - Below, the thunders of the upper deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Nocturne Op.60 - Below, the thunders of the upper deep
Performer
Last played on
Waft her, Angels (Jephtha)
George Frideric Handel
Waft her, Angels (Jephtha)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Waft her, Angels (Jephtha)
Last played on
Acis and Galatea: Act 2 ('Wretched lovers!' to 'Love sounds th' alarm')
George Frideric Handel
Acis and Galatea: Act 2 ('Wretched lovers!' to 'Love sounds th' alarm')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Acis and Galatea: Act 2 ('Wretched lovers!' to 'Love sounds th' alarm')
Choir
Last played on
If music be the food of love
Henry Purcell
If music be the food of love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
If music be the food of love
Last played on
Hide thou thy hated beams....Waft her, angels (Jephtha)
George Frideric Handel
Hide thou thy hated beams....Waft her, angels (Jephtha)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Hide thou thy hated beams....Waft her, angels (Jephtha)
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
George Frideric Handel
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
Conductor
Last played on
mantra
Emily Hall
mantra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htm4t.jpglink
mantra
Last played on
Canada (Proms 2017)
Gerald Barry
Canada (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
Canada (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Apollo and Hyacinthus - Act 3, 'Natus cadit'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Apollo and Hyacinthus - Act 3, 'Natus cadit'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Apollo and Hyacinthus - Act 3, 'Natus cadit'
Conductor
Last played on
Blackbird
John Lennon
Blackbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0nw.jpglink
Blackbird
Last played on
Tune your harps to cheerful strains (from Esther)
George Frideric Handel
Tune your harps to cheerful strains (from Esther)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Tune your harps to cheerful strains (from Esther)
Orchestra
Last played on
Messiah, Part 3: excerpt
George Frideric Handel
Messiah, Part 3: excerpt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Messiah, Part 3: excerpt
Last played on
From Melodious Lay (A Hamlet Diffraction)
Brett Dean
From Melodious Lay (A Hamlet Diffraction)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t9whg.jpglink
From Melodious Lay (A Hamlet Diffraction)
Last played on
Zaide - Singspiel In 2 Acts K.344. 'Meine Seele hüpft vor Freuden'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Zaide - Singspiel In 2 Acts K.344. 'Meine Seele hüpft vor Freuden'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Zaide - Singspiel In 2 Acts K.344. 'Meine Seele hüpft vor Freuden'
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Last played on
The Rape of Lucretia Act II
Benjamin Britten
The Rape of Lucretia Act II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
The Rape of Lucretia Act II
Last played on
Tune your harps to cheerful strains from Esther
George Frideric Handel
Tune your harps to cheerful strains from Esther
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Tune your harps to cheerful strains from Esther
Ensemble
Last played on
Pastoral symphony (Symphony no.3)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Pastoral symphony (Symphony no.3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Pastoral symphony (Symphony no.3)
Last played on
Ode To The Pylon
Emily Hall, Sofia Jernberg, Allan Clayton, Ruth Wall & Emily Hall
Ode To The Pylon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ode To The Pylon
Composer
Last played on
Blackbird
Allan Clayton
Blackbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02srwc3.jpglink
Blackbird
Last played on
Ive been High
Allan Clayton
Ive been High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02srwc3.jpglink
Ive been High
Last played on
Blackbird
Allan Clayton
Blackbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02srwc3.jpglink
Blackbird
Last played on
Past BBC Events
St David's Hall 2018-19: Britten: War Requiem
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex3d2m
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2018-11-11T19:20:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06684hg.jpg
11
Nov
2018
St David's Hall 2018-19: Britten: War Requiem
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2018: Prom 72: Britten's War Requiem
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqq2rz
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-06T19:20:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0617pxd.jpg
6
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 72: Britten's War Requiem
Royal Albert Hall
Brangwyn Hall 2017-18: Beethoven 9
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev36gw
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2018-01-20T19:20:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05ty3b1.jpg
20
Jan
2018
Brangwyn Hall 2017-18: Beethoven 9
19:30
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Beethoven 9
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emg2rz
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2018-01-19T19:20:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05ty3b1.jpg
19
Jan
2018
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Beethoven 9
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2017: Prom 50: Beethoven, Stravinsky and Gerald Barry
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epzn3d
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-21T19:20:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04w309v.jpg
21
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 50: Beethoven, Stravinsky and Gerald Barry
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist