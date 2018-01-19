Jun Seba (瀬葉 淳 Seba Jun, February 7, 1974 – February 26, 2010), better known by his stage name Nujabes (ヌジャベス Nujabesu), was a Japanese record producer, DJ, composer and arranger who produced atmospheric instrumental mixes sampling from hip hop and jazz and released three solo studio albums: Metaphorical Music (2003), Modal Soul (2005) and Spiritual State (released posthumously in 2011). Seba was founder of the independent label Hydeout Productions and released two collection compilations: Hydeout Productions 1st Collection (2003) and 2nd Collection (2007). Additionally, Seba produced the soundtrack for Shinichirō Watanabe's anime series Samurai Champloo (Music Record: Departure and Impression) in 2004.

On February 26, 2010, Jun Seba died in a traffic collision.