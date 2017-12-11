VUKOVIScottish Experimental/Rock/Pop/New Wave 4-piece. Formed 2010
VUKOVI
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03dj1zn.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/159495a4-0f57-4739-b34c-f16bb770e191
VUKOVI Performances & Interviews
VUKOVI Tracks
And He Lost His Mind
VUKOVI
And He Lost His Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zn.jpglink
And He Lost His Mind
Last played on
Weirdo
VUKOVI
Weirdo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zn.jpglink
Weirdo
Last played on
La Di Da
VUKOVI
La Di Da
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zn.jpglink
La Di Da
Last played on
Animal (TRNSMT Festival 2017)
VUKOVI
Animal (TRNSMT Festival 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zn.jpglink
Animal (TRNSMT Festival 2017)
Last played on
Animal (Live at TRNSMT 2017)
VUKOVI
Animal (Live at TRNSMT 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zn.jpglink
Animal (Live at TRNSMT 2017)
Last played on
La Di Da (Clean)
VUKOVI
La Di Da (Clean)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zn.jpglink
La Di Da (Clean)
Last played on
Animal
VUKOVI
Animal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zn.jpglink
Animal
Last played on
So Long Gone
VUKOVI
So Long Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zn.jpglink
So Long Gone
Last played on
Love Me (Radio Scotland Session, 02 May 2016)
VUKOVI
Love Me (Radio Scotland Session, 02 May 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zn.jpglink
Bouncy Castle (Radio Scotland Session, 02 May 2016)
VUKOVI
Bouncy Castle (Radio Scotland Session, 02 May 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zn.jpglink
Bouncy Castle
VUKOVI
Bouncy Castle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zn.jpglink
Bouncy Castle
Last played on
Bouncy Castle (Radio Edit)
VUKOVI
Bouncy Castle (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zn.jpglink
Bouncy Castle (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Schwagger / Uptown Funk / Target Practice (T In The Park 2015)
VUKOVI
Schwagger / Uptown Funk / Target Practice (T In The Park 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zn.jpglink
So Long Gone (T In The Park 2015)
VUKOVI
So Long Gone (T In The Park 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zn.jpglink
Boy George
VUKOVI
Boy George
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zn.jpglink
Boy George
Last played on
29
Jan
2019
Vukovi
Our Black Heart, London, UK
31
Jan
2019
Vukovi
Star & Garter, Manchester, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8phn3/acts/axpwxj
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-11T19:02:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02wv9vq.jpg
11
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
