20 Fingers
1994
20 Fingers Biography
20 Fingers is the name of an American production team consisting of producers and DJs Carlos "Charlie Babie" Rosario, Manfred "Manny" Mohr, J.J. Flores and Onofrio Lollino. They were popular in the mid-'90s for producing a series of pop, dance and rap songs, many of which were distinguished by their humorous or risque lyrics.
You Gotta Lick It 2012 (Chong X Remix) (feat. Roula)
You Gotta Lick It 2012 (Chong X Remix) (feat. Roula)
You Gotta Lick It 2012 feat Roula (Chong X Remix)
You Gotta Lick It 2012 feat Roula (Chong X Remix)
