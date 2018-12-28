Neoton FamiliaFormed 1965. Disbanded 1992
Neoton Familia
1965
Neoton Familia Biography (Wikipedia)
Neoton Família (also known in some countries as Newton Family) was one of the most successful Hungarian pop-bands, their career spanning several decades, with changes in line-up. Most active from 1977 to 1989, they released albums and singles and toured in 25 foreign countries, including Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Cuba, Japan, India, South Korea, also producing many of the best-known hits in the country. From 1979 to 1989, the band sold over 6 millions records in Hungary and about 1.5 millions records in other countries and takes on this indicator second place behind the famous band Omega.
Neoton Familia Tracks
Nóra
Neoton Familia
Nóra
Nóra
Nehéz Fiúk
Neoton Familia
Nehéz Fiúk
Nehéz Fiúk
