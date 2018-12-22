Murry the HumpFormed 1999. Disbanded 2001
Murry the Hump
1999
Murry the Hump Biography (Wikipedia)
Murry the Hump were a Welsh indie rock and "urban folk" band. They were active from 1999 until 2001. Since then they have continued to release music under the name The Keys (or simply Keys).
NEW DEAL
Cracking Up (Radio 1 Session, 26 Sep 1999)
One Fine Day (Radio 1 Session, 26 Sep 1999)
Cracking Up
Kebab Or Shag (Radio 1 Session, 26 Sep 1999)
Five (Radio 1 Session, 26 Sep 1999)
Don't Slip Up
Throw Like A Stone
BOOZE AND CIGARETTES
The house That Used To Be A Ship
Green Grass Of Home
Colouring Book
One Fine Day
Kebab Or Shag
