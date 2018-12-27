Laura Cannell - The Happiness Of Both Worldes Part 1

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lpjb6.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lpjb6.jpg

2016-12-18T20:30:00.000Z

Live performance of Laura Cannell's The Happiness Of Both Worldes Part 1

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lpjc1