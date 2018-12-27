Laura Cannell
Laura Cannell Performances & Interviews
Laura Cannell - Three Stones
2016-12-18T21:30:00.000Z
Laura Cannell performs Three Stones live at the Freak Zone Christmas Party
Laura Cannell - Three Stones
Laura Cannell - The Happiness Of Both Worldes Part 1
2016-12-18T20:30:00.000Z
Live performance of Laura Cannell's The Happiness Of Both Worldes Part 1
Laura Cannell - The Happiness Of Both Worldes Part 1
Laura Cannell Tracks
Cuckoo
Laura Cannell
vicissitude of the divided (feat. Laura Cannell)
Mira Calix
Awaken Waken
Laura Cannell
Horselore
Laura Cannell
Last played on
The Happiness Of Both Worldes Pt. 1
Laura Cannell
Last played on
Persuasion
Laura Cannell
Last played on
Awaken Waken
Laura Cannell
Last played on
Through the Plough The Steam Rises
Laura Cannell
Performer
Last played on
Trails
Laura Cannell
Performer
Last played on
Even a moment
Laura Cannell
Last played on
Breathe Now
Laura Cannell
Last played on
Time Burns Falling Stars (Peverelist Remix)
Laura Cannell
Last played on
Simultaneous Flight Movement
Laura Cannell
Last played on
The Happiness of Both Worldes
Laura Cannell
Interrelation of Diverse Emotions
Laura Cannell
Three Stones/Cathedral of the Marshes
Laura Cannell
All The Land Ablaze
Laura Cannell
Last played on
Strands
Laura Cannell
Performer
Last played on
Trails
Laura Cannell
Performer
Last played on
Persuasion
Laura Cannell
Breathe Now
Laura Cannell
Blackwater
Laura Cannell
Air Splinters Through
Laura Cannell
Last played on
Blacksmith
Laura Cannell
Last played on
The Happiness Of Both Worldes Part 2
Laura Cannell
Laura Cannell
Three Stones
Laura Cannell
Last played on
A New Theory Of Eclipse
Laura Cannell
Last played on
Winter Saltings
Laura Cannell
Last played on
Nordhalla
Laura Cannell
Last played on
Zinzia parts 1, 2 and 3
Oscilanz, Charles Hayward, Laura Cannell & Ralph Cumbers
Composer
Last played on
Cathedral of the Marshes
Laura Cannell
Last played on
Even A Moment
Laura Cannell
Last played on
Playlists featuring Laura Cannell
Past BBC Events
Sounds From the Other City
Salford Cathedral
2017-04-30T19:19:17
30
Apr
2017
Sounds From the Other City
15:00
Salford Cathedral
