Sowmya RaohBorn 18 April 1979
Sowmya Raoh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04fm4n9.jpg
1979-04-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1587954c-7d6e-4ecf-992e-de295426a3e3
Sowmya Raoh
Sowmya Raoh is an Indian playback singer who has performed in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages.
Nach Baliye
Sukhwinder Singh
Nach Baliye
Nach Baliye
