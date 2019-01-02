King PrincessEDM singer/producer. Born 19 December 1998
King Princess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06tvq66.jpg
1998-12-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/158778fe-55c1-4dd5-8a3a-9d1b968a5e52
King Princess Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikaela Straus (born December 19, 1998), known by her stage name King Princess, is an American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer from Brooklyn, New York. She is signed to Mark Ronson's label Zelig Records, an imprint of Columbia Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
King Princess Performances & Interviews
King Princess Tracks
Sort by
PiG
King Princess
PiG
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06wp4f4.jpglink
PiG
Last played on
Holy
King Princess
Holy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvq6v.jpglink
Holy
Last played on
1950
King Princess
1950
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvq6v.jpglink
1950
Last played on
P*ssy Is God
King Princess
P*ssy Is God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvq6v.jpglink
P*ssy Is God
Last played on
1950 (Radio 1 Session, 26 Sept 2018)
King Princess
1950 (Radio 1 Session, 26 Sept 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvq6v.jpglink
P*** Is God
King Princess
P*** Is God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvq6v.jpglink
P*** Is God
Last played on
Talia
King Princess
Talia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvq6v.jpglink
Talia
Last played on
Queen - Radio 1 Session - RX 26/09/2018
King Princess
Queen - Radio 1 Session - RX 26/09/2018
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvq6v.jpglink
Upper West Side (Radio 1 Session, 26 Sept 2018)
King Princess
Upper West Side (Radio 1 Session, 26 Sept 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvq6v.jpglink
Playlists featuring King Princess
Back to artist