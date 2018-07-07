Nicholas James David "Nick" Hodgson (born 20 October 1977) is a drummer, backing vocalist, and songwriter, formerly of English indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs.

He attended St. Mary's Menston with Nick Baines and Simon Rix. He then went on to Trinity & All Saints University College in Horsforth, Leeds where he studied Media. He later met Ricky Wilson and Andrew "Whitey" White at a mod night called Move on Up at The Underground in Leeds. Together they formed Runston Parva, later to be called Parva and now Kaiser Chiefs.

Together with bandmate Ricky Wilson, Hodgson started the Leeds club night Pigs "to give us something to look forward to". After giving the rest of the band a mix CD with songs he had been playing at Pigs, they formed Kaiser Chiefs, scrapping all their old songs and changing "the way we play, the way we dress, basically everything we could change without changing... our faces".

On 4 December 2012, Hodgson announced via his Twitter account that he had left Kaiser Chiefs to concentrate on other projects. Since then, Hodgson has refocussed his attentions on the studio. In an interview with NME, he spoke of his decision to split from the band, stating: "It was obvious really, because they know I love the studio and I love writing and I'm not mad about touring. I loved touring at some point, but I didn't love it all the time and I didn't love it as much as everyone else."