Simphiwe DanaBorn 23 January 1980
Simphiwe Dana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdxr.jpg
1980-01-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1585a80a-4489-4004-adf7-b6629c52c87e
Simphiwe Dana Biography (Wikipedia)
Simphiwe Dana (born 1980 in Gcuwa[citation needed]) is a Xhosa singer and song-writer in South Africa. Due to her unique combination of Jazz, Afro-soul, Rap and Traditional music, she has been hailed as the "new Miriam Makeba".
Simphiwe Dana Tracks
Grace
Carmen Lundy
Grace
Grace
Nzima (DJ Shimza Remix)
Simphiwe Dana
Nzima (DJ Shimza Remix)
Nzima (DJ Shimza Remix)
Nzima
Simphiwe Dana
Nzima
Nzima
Zundiqondisise
Simphiwe Dana
Zundiqondisise
Zundiqondisise
Ndim iQhawe, Pt. Two
Simphiwe Dana
Ndim iQhawe, Pt. Two
Ndim iQhawe, Pt. Two
Iliwa Lami
Simphiwe Dana
Iliwa Lami
Iliwa Lami
Vela
Simphiwe Dana
Vela
Vela
Ndimi Iqhawe
Simphiwe Dana
Ndimi Iqhawe
Ndimi Iqhawe
Ndim Iqwahe parts 1 & 2
Simphiwe Dana
Ndim Iqwahe parts 1 & 2
Ndim Iqwahe parts 1 & 2
Hay Ihambo
Simphiwe Dana
Hay Ihambo
Hay Ihambo
Fela's Azania
Simphiwe Dana
Fela's Azania
Fela's Azania
