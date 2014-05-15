HEARTSREVOLUTION is a New York-based band, described by NME as "the model for the modern pop group." The band consists of Ben Pollock and Leyla 'Lo' Safai, joined for live performances by drummer Terry 'Prince Terrence' Campbell, who has also performed with post-hardcore bands Christiansen and Your Highness Electric, as well as Santigold and Spank Rock.

The band was featured in NME's 'Future 50,' a list of 'the innovators pushing music forward,' in 2008 at number 36. The band relies on unusual modes of transport to all of their concerts and in April 2008 mounted an ice cream truck for their first tour of the UK.

They have so far released a 12" called Ultraviolence, an EP entitled Switchblade, a split 6" along with Crystal Castles and another EP, C.Y.O.A. 12". Their song "Dance Till Dawn" was featured on The CW show Gossip Girl. Their debut album Ride or Die was released by Skrillex’s OWSLA label on April 15, 2014.