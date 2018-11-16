Pale SaintsFormed 1987. Disbanded 1996
Pale Saints
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05v0s24.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1584532a-62ed-4cbe-ad95-6def0af7df35
Pale Saints Biography (Wikipedia)
Pale Saints were a British alternative rock band formed in 1987 by Ian Masters (bass/vocals), Graeme Naysmith (guitar), and Chris Cooper (drums) in Leeds, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pale Saints Tracks
Sort by
Kinky Love
Pale Saints
Kinky Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s24.jpglink
Kinky Love
Last played on
Sight Of You
Pale Saints
Sight Of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s24.jpglink
Sight Of You
Last played on
Time Thief (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jul 1989)
Pale Saints
Time Thief (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jul 1989)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s24.jpglink
Time Thief (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jul 1989)
Last played on
Language Of Flowers
Pale Saints
Language Of Flowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s24.jpglink
Language Of Flowers
Last played on
Way The World Is (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jul 1989)
Pale Saints
Way The World Is (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jul 1989)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s24.jpglink
She Rides The Waves (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jul 1989)
Pale Saints
She Rides The Waves (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jul 1989)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s24.jpglink
Colours and Shapes
Pale Saints
Colours and Shapes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s24.jpglink
Colours and Shapes
Last played on
You Tear The World In Two (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jul 1989)
Pale Saints
You Tear The World In Two (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jul 1989)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s24.jpglink
You Tear The World In Two
Pale Saints
You Tear The World In Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s24.jpglink
You Tear The World In Two
Last played on
Sea Of Sound
Pale Saints
Sea Of Sound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s24.jpglink
Sea Of Sound
Last played on
Playlists featuring Pale Saints
Pale Saints Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist