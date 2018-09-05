Ben HarperSinger, weissenborn guitar player, The Innocent Criminals. Born 28 October 1969
Ben Harper
1969-10-28
Benjamin Chase Harper (born October 28, 1969) is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Harper plays an eclectic mix of blues, folk, soul, reggae and rock music and is known for his guitar-playing skills, vocals, live performances, and activism. He has released twelve regular studio albums, mostly through Virgin Records and has toured internationally.
Harper is a three-time Grammy Award winner, with awards for Best Pop Instrumental Performance and Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album in 2005 and Best Blues Album in 2014.
With My Own Two Hands
Ben Harper
Everything
Ben Harper
Forever
Ben Harper
The Three of Us
Ben Harper
Picture Of Jesus
Ben Harper
Well Well Well
The Blind Boys of Alabama
Bad Habits
Ben Harper
Found The One
Ben Harper
Whipping Boy
Ben Harper
No Mercy In This Land
Ben Harper
Better Way
Ben Harper
Well, Well, Well
Ben Harper
There Will Be a Light
The Blind Boys of Alabama
How Could We Not Believe
Ben Harper
Satisfied Mind
Ben Harper
How Could We Not Believe
Ben Harper
Deeper and Deeper
Ben Harper
I Can't Takit No Longer
Ben Harper
Whipping Boy (remix)
Ben Harper
Both Sides Of The Gun
Ben Harper
Strawberry Fields FOrever
Ben Harper
When She Believes
Ben Harper
Church On Time
The Blind Boys of Alabama
Blessed to be a Witness
Ben Harper
I'll Rise
Ben Harper
Beautiful Boy
Ben Harper
Diamonds on the Inside
Ben Harper
Im In Im Out and Im Gone (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
Ben Harper
In The Colors
Ben Harper
Take My hand
Ben Harper
We Can't End This Way
Ben Harper
Sexual Healing
Ben Harper
She Got Kick
Ben Harper
