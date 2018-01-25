Vanessa ForeroFilm/TV composer under Vanessa James
Vanessa Forero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p056fy5x.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/15826541-939c-490c-a98f-00c9c358fc57
Vanessa Forero Tracks
Sort by
I'll Be Wrong Again
Vanessa Forero
I'll Be Wrong Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fy5x.jpglink
I'll Be Wrong Again
Last played on
Heaven Knows
Vanessa Forero
Heaven Knows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fy5x.jpglink
Heaven Knows
Last played on
Back to artist