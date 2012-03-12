Madina LakeFormed 2004
Madina Lake
2004
Madina Lake Biography (Wikipedia)
Madina Lake is an American alternative rock band formed in Chicago in 2005. Madina Lake released their debut album From Them, Through Us, to You through Roadrunner Records on March 27, 2007. Madina Lake won Best International Newcomer at the Kerrang! Awards 2007. The group disbanded in September 2013 before reuniting in February 2017.
Madina Lake Tracks
House Of Cards
Madina Lake
House Of Cards
House Of Cards
Imagineers
Madina Lake
Imagineers
Imagineers
Hey Superstar
Madina Lake
Hey Superstar
Hey Superstar
Let's Get Outta Here
Madina Lake
Let's Get Outta Here
Let's Get Outta Here
Here I Stand
Madina Lake
Here I Stand
Here I Stand
Never Take Us Alive
Madina Lake
Never Take Us Alive
Never Take Us Alive
Statistics
Madina Lake
Statistics
Statistics
Welcome To Oblivion
Madina Lake
Welcome To Oblivion
Welcome To Oblivion
Never Get Out Of Here Alive
Madina Lake
Never Get Out Of Here Alive
Welcome To Oblivion GRIMMY EXCLUSIVE 27/08 DO NOT PLAY
Madina Lake
Welcome To Oblivion GRIMMY EXCLUSIVE 27/08 DO NOT PLAY
