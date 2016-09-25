Patricia Hodge
Patricia Hodge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/157c072f-bf32-4d47-ad49-88ba8992f3f9
Patricia Hodge Tracks
Sort by
In Praise Of Women/My Husband The Pig
Lambert Wilson
In Praise Of Women/My Husband The Pig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Praise Of Women/My Husband The Pig
Last played on
Every Day A Little Death
Patricia Hodge
Every Day A Little Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Day A Little Death
Last played on
Why Do People Fall In Love?
Patricia Hodge
Why Do People Fall In Love?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Do People Fall In Love?
Last played on
Back to artist