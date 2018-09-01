Peter DvorskýBorn 25 September 1951
Peter Dvorský
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1951-09-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/157b6d5b-5fda-48e7-b8ce-75096c617e4f
Peter Dvorský Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Dvorský (born 25 September 1951) is a Slovak operatic tenor. Possessing a lyrical voice with a soft, elastic tone, and warm and melodious timbre, Dvorský's repertoire concentrates on roles from the Italian and Slavic repertories.
Dvorský was born in Horná Ves, then Czechoslovakia, now Slovakia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Dvorský Tracks
Sort by
Faust's Aria "Salut, demeure chaste et pure" -- from Act III of Faust
Charles‐François Gounod
Faust's Aria "Salut, demeure chaste et pure" -- from Act III of Faust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Faust's Aria "Salut, demeure chaste et pure" -- from Act III of Faust
Orchestra
Last played on
Eight Lines, octet for 2 pianos, string quartet and 2 brass instruments
Steve Reich
Eight Lines, octet for 2 pianos, string quartet and 2 brass instruments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024pz90.jpglink
Eight Lines, octet for 2 pianos, string quartet and 2 brass instruments
Ensemble
Last played on
The Makropulos case [Vec Makropulos] - opera in 3 acts
Leos Janáček
The Makropulos case [Vec Makropulos] - opera in 3 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
The Makropulos case [Vec Makropulos] - opera in 3 acts
Orchestra
Last played on
Peter Dvorský Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist