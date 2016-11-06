Billie Holiday with Eddie Heywood and his OrchestraFormed 1941. Disbanded 1941
Billie Holiday with Eddie Heywood and his Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1579db84-fec8-4da0-9857-25861c10eb8c
Tracks
Sort by
I'll Be Seeing You
Billie Holiday with Eddie Heywood and his Orchestra
I'll Be Seeing You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be Seeing You
Last played on
Back to artist