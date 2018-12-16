Mutual Benefit
Mutual Benefit is a music project created by singer-songwriter Jordan Lee. The band consists of various musicians gathered by Jordan Lee, and has no concrete band line-up.
The band's first studio LP Love's Crushing Diamond has gained critical praise; being named Stereogum's Band to Watch, and Pitchfork's best new music. Contributions to Love's Crushing Diamond were made by musicians Jake Falby (violins), George Folickman (bass), Marc Merza (electric guitar), Virginia de la Pozas (voice), Cory Siegler (voice), Julie Byrne (voice), Cameron Potter (drums), and Dillon Zahner (hand drums + percussion).
