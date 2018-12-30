Blackberry Smoke is an American Southern rock/country rock band from Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The lineup consists of Charlie Starr (lead vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), and Brandon Still (keyboards).

They have performed throughout the United States both as headliner and as the supporting act for artists such as Zac Brown Band, Eric Church, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd. On August 26, 2012, they performed at a charity benefit called the Boot Ride with the cast of Sons of Anarchy, partnered with The Boot Campaign at the Happy Ending Bar and Grill in Hollywood, California. Their album Little Piece of Dixie has been featured by Paste magazine and other publications.

The band spent much of the summer of 2016 on tour with Gov't Mule.

Blackberry Smoke released their fifth studio album, Like an Arrow, on October 14, 2016 via their own record label, 3 Legged Records. The album landed at #1 on the US Billboard Country and Americana/Folk charts as well as the UK Rock and Independent Albums charts during release week. Past record labels include Southern Ground and Rounder Records. The band announced their 6th studio album, Find A Light, set to be released on 6 April. 2018.