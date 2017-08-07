Fighting With WireFormed 2003. Disbanded 2013
Fighting With Wire
2003
Fighting with Wire (or FWW) were an alternative heavy rock and punk band hailing from Derry, Northern Ireland. They have toured with Biffy Clyro, Million Dead, Reuben, Twin Atlantic, yourcodenameis:milo, Kerbdog, Helmet, You Me At Six, Nomeansno, InMe, Brigade, Against Me!, Seafood, and Coheed and Cambria. They have also played at the Glasgowbury Festival and Belsonic.
Everyone Needs A Nemesis
Fighting With Wire
Everyone Needs A Nemesis
Everyone Needs A Nemesis
Cut The Transmission
Fighting With Wire
Cut The Transmission
Cut The Transmission
Colonel Blood
Fighting With Wire
Colonel Blood
Colonel Blood
Didn't Wanna Come Back Home
Fighting With Wire
Didn't Wanna Come Back Home
I Wont't Let You Down
Fighting With Wire
I Wont't Let You Down
I Wont't Let You Down
Waiting On A Way To Believe
Fighting With Wire
Waiting On A Way To Believe
Erase You
Fighting With Wire
Erase You
Erase You
Dead Memory
Fighting With Wire
Dead Memory
Dead Memory
I Am Ursus
Fighting With Wire
I Am Ursus
I Am Ursus
I Should Let You Go
Fighting With Wire
I Should Let You Go
