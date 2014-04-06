Richard Dyer-BennetBorn 6 October 1913. Died 14 December 1991
Richard Dyer-Bennet
1913-10-06
Richard Dyer-Bennet Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Dyer-Bennet (October 6, 1913 in Leicester, England – December 14, 1991 in Monterey, Massachusetts) was an English-born American folk singer (or his own preferred term, "minstrel"), recording artist, and voice teacher.
So We'll Go No More A Roving
