DukeDaGod
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/156b0fc2-4ac2-432d-b0ad-4b526cf1ad85
DukeDaGod Biography (Wikipedia)
DukeDaGod is an American rapper and record producer. He is a member of The Diplomats and the VP of A&R for Diplomat Records. He was born George Moore in Harlem, but is better known by his stage name. He released his first album More Than Music, Vol. 1 in summer of 2005 under Diplomats/Koch Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DukeDaGod Tracks
Sort by
Diamonds and Pearls (feat. Cam’ron)
DukeDaGod
Diamonds and Pearls (feat. Cam’ron)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diamonds and Pearls (feat. Cam’ron)
Last played on
DukeDaGod Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist