Fat Truckers
Fat Truckers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1568858e-99c5-4369-a918-5cc1cd7dff50
Fat Truckers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fat Truckers were a British electroclash band from Sheffield, comprising Ben Rymer, Mark Hudson and Ross Orton and briefly augmented by Jason Buckle and Ginger Dave as a part-time members.
They toured in support of Jarvis Cocker, apparently wielding light sabres on stage and described themselves as writing songs about "cheap motorbikes, import-export business and multiplex cinemas - we're a social comment on modern living" and having a fondness of Henderson's Relish.
The band split up in 2004. Orton now works in production with Pulp's Steve Mackey, and has recently worked with M.I.A.. Rymer DJs as part of Gucci Soundsystem and Hudson has his own band Meat For A Dark Day.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fat Truckers Tracks
Sort by
ROXYS
Fat Truckers
ROXYS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ROXYS
Last played on
I Love Computers
Fat Truckers
I Love Computers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love Computers
Last played on
Super Bike
Fat Truckers
Super Bike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Super Bike
Last played on
Teenage Daughter
Fat Truckers
Teenage Daughter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teenage Daughter
Last played on
Fat Truckers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist