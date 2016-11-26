Orianthi Penny Panagaris (born 22 January 1985), known mononymously as Orianthi, is an Australian musician, singer and songwriter who rehearsed with Michael Jackson for his ill-fated This Is It concert series, and performed with Alice Cooper's touring band. Her debut single "According to You" peaked at No. 3 in Japan, No. 8 in Australia and No. 17 in the US; her second album, Believe, received a worldwide release in late 2009. In 2009, Orianthi was named one of the 12 Greatest Female Electric Guitarists by Elle magazine. She also won the award as "Breakthrough Guitarist of the Year" 2010 by Guitar International magazine.