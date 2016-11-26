OrianthiBorn 22 January 1985
Orianthi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985-01-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/15674cab-ca9c-4704-b15f-c601d2f4409b
Orianthi Biography (Wikipedia)
Orianthi Penny Panagaris (born 22 January 1985), known mononymously as Orianthi, is an Australian musician, singer and songwriter who rehearsed with Michael Jackson for his ill-fated This Is It concert series, and performed with Alice Cooper's touring band. Her debut single "According to You" peaked at No. 3 in Japan, No. 8 in Australia and No. 17 in the US; her second album, Believe, received a worldwide release in late 2009. In 2009, Orianthi was named one of the 12 Greatest Female Electric Guitarists by Elle magazine. She also won the award as "Breakthrough Guitarist of the Year" 2010 by Guitar International magazine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Orianthi Tracks
Sort by
Saada Haq
Mohit Chauhan
Saada Haq
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qv0pk.jpglink
Saada Haq
Last played on
Money (That's What I Want) (feat. Orianthi)
Michael Bolton
Money (That's What I Want) (feat. Orianthi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlpp.jpglink
Money (That's What I Want) (feat. Orianthi)
Last played on
According To You
Orianthi
According To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orianthi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist