Rick WardFormer publicity director of ABC Records, occasionally jazz lyricist
Rick Ward
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1567163e-052c-47da-bef9-a7c0218e878b
Rick Ward Tracks
Sort by
Bald Headed End of the Broom (from the singing of Lee Monroe Presnell)
Rick Ward
Bald Headed End of the Broom (from the singing of Lee Monroe Presnell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Soldier and a Lady
Rick Ward
A Soldier and a Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Soldier and a Lady
Last played on
Back to artist