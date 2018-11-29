Andy CatoBorn 7 June 1969
Andy Cato
1969-06-07
Andy Cato Biography (Wikipedia)
Andy Cato (born Andrew Derek Cocup; 7 June 1973) is an English musician, record producer and DJ who is currently one half of the electronic music band Groove Armada, the other half being Tom Findlay. He was also involved with Rachel Foster in Weekend Players, another electronic dance group, between 2001 and 2004. His stage name of Cato derives from Cato Road in Clapham, South London, where he lived.
Andy Cato Tracks
The Coastal Path
Andy Cato
The Coastal Path
The Coastal Path
Last played on
Seven AM Drop
Andy Cato
Seven AM Drop
Seven AM Drop
Last played on
7am Drop
Andy Cato
7am Drop
7am Drop
Last played on
Abbey Road Jam
Andy Cato
Abbey Road Jam
Abbey Road Jam
Last played on
Palermo By Night
Andy Cato
Palermo By Night
Palermo By Night
Last played on
Times and Places (Extract)
Andy Cato
Times and Places (Extract)
Times and Places (Extract)
Last played on
Emmanuel
Andy Cato
Emmanuel
Emmanuel
Last played on
