The ChoirChristian alternative rock band. Formed 1983
The Choir
1983
The Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
The Choir is an atmospheric Christian alternative rock band with Derri Daugherty on guitar and vocals, Steve Hindalong on drums, Tim Chandler on bass guitar, Dan Michaels on saxophone and lyricon, and Marc Byrd on guitar. As of 2018, the band has released 15 studio albums, three EPs, five live albums, one single-disc compilation, and one retrospective box set.
