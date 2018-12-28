The Jive Aces are a six-piece UK based, swing band that was formed in 1989. They were the winners of BBC TV's Opportunity Knocks, and Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists in 2012. They have recorded singles and albums, and have performed at numerous music festivals.

The band is recognized as one of the top swing bands in the world, something borne out by their extensive international travel (the band has performed in over 30 countries). The June 2015 issue of Vintage Rock magazine described them as the "UK's number one jive and swing band".

They received an award from Variety, the Children's Charity and the City of Derry International Music Award in 2006.. On 12 September 2018 The Jive Aces won "Best Band" at the Boisdale Music Awards. The award was presented by Jools Holland, who then joined the band for a boogie woogie jam session.

The band is also notable for having strong links to the Church of Scientology as members of the Sea Organization, and for promoting the religion and its missions. Some critics of the Church of Scientology claim that The Jive Aces are used as a front group for Scientology; Mike Rinder, former senior executive of the Church of Scientology International and the Sea Organization, claims that the band is used for generating "positive PR" for the church.