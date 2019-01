The Hornblower Brothers are a four-piece band based in Brighton, England. Their debut EP Adventures in the National Geographic was released on Bell Boy Records in October 2009. They released the single "Give and Receivers" / "Ghost of Kerouac" on Static Caravan Recordings on 19 April 2010. In 2010 the band took a break before reforming early in 2015.

