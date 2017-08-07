The Hornblower BrothersFormed 2007
The Hornblower Brothers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05705zz.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1559f322-1574-4ddd-8afb-76b67fcc27fe
The Hornblower Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hornblower Brothers are a four-piece band based in Brighton, England. Their debut EP Adventures in the National Geographic was released on Bell Boy Records in October 2009. They released the single "Give and Receivers" / "Ghost of Kerouac" on Static Caravan Recordings on 19 April 2010. In 2010 the band took a break before reforming early in 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Hornblower Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Android with a Heart
The Hornblower Brothers
Android with a Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
Android with a Heart
Last played on
Counting Roadkill
The Hornblower Brothers
Counting Roadkill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
Counting Roadkill
Last played on
Android
The Hornblower Brothers
Android
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
Android
Last played on
Team Meeting
The Hornblower Brothers
Team Meeting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
Team Meeting
Last played on
Android With A Heart (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2010)
The Hornblower Brothers
Android With A Heart (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
Where Is The Red Phone Box (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2010)
The Hornblower Brothers
Where Is The Red Phone Box (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
The Ghost Of Kerouac (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2010)
The Hornblower Brothers
The Ghost Of Kerouac (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
Rocks In My Rolls (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2010)
The Hornblower Brothers
Rocks In My Rolls (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
GiveAnd Receivers (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2010)
The Hornblower Brothers
GiveAnd Receivers (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
Mossey Epitaph
The Hornblower Brothers
Mossey Epitaph
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
Mossey Epitaph
Last played on
Christmas Song
The Hornblower Brothers
Christmas Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
Christmas Song
Last played on
Givers & Receivers
The Hornblower Brothers
Givers & Receivers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
Givers & Receivers
Last played on
Where is The Red Phone Box
The Hornblower Brothers
Where is The Red Phone Box
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
Where is The Red Phone Box
Last played on
The Ghost of Kerouac
The Hornblower Brothers
The Ghost of Kerouac
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
The Ghost of Kerouac
Last played on
Rocks In My Rolls
The Hornblower Brothers
Rocks In My Rolls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
Rocks In My Rolls
Last played on
Give And Recievers
The Hornblower Brothers
Give And Recievers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05705zz.jpglink
Give And Recievers
Last played on
The Hornblower Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist