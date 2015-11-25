Willie NixBorn 6 August 1922. Died 8 July 1991
Willie Nix
1922-08-06
Willie Nix Biography (Wikipedia)
Willie Nix (August 6, 1922 – July 8, 1991) was an American Chicago blues singer and drummer, active in Memphis, Tennessee, in the 1940s and 1950s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Willie Nix Tracks
Baker Shop Boogie
Baker Shop Boogie
Baker Shop Boogie
Just Can't Stay
Just Can't Stay
Just Can't Stay
Willie Nix Links
