Foster and LloydFormed 1986. Disbanded 1990
Foster and Lloyd
1986
Foster and Lloyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Foster & Lloyd is an American country music duo consisting of singer-songwriters Radney Foster and Bill Lloyd. After pairing up in 1986, the duo recorded three albums for RCA Nashville, charting nine singles on the Billboard country charts. The highest-peaking of these was their debut single "Crazy Over You", a No. 4 hit in 1987. After disbanding in 1990, Foster and Lloyd began solo careers. They reunited in 2010 to release a fourth studio album.
Foster and Lloyd Tracks
Texas in 1880
Foster and Lloyd
Texas in 1880
Texas in 1880
That's What She Said
Foster and Lloyd
That's What She Said
That's What She Said
