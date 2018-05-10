JessikaMaltese singer and actress. Born 27 February 1989
Jessika
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06394xz.jpg
1989-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/15565d62-f5ac-45ea-9350-7ab0ca5b0676
Jessika Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Muscat (born 27 February 1989 in Mosta, Malta), more commonly known as Jessika is a Maltese singer and actress. She represented San Marino in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "Who We Are", alongside Jenifer Brening. She had previously attempted to represent her home country every year from 2009 to 2016 and in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2004 with the song "Precious Time". As an actress, she plays the character of Emma on daily Maltese soap opera Ħbieb u Għedewwa.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jessika Performances & Interviews
Jessika Tracks
Sort by
Who We Are (feat. Jenifer Brening)
Jessika
Who We Are (feat. Jenifer Brening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0668cd8.jpglink
Who We Are (feat. Jenifer Brening)
Last played on
Back to artist