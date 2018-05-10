Jessica Muscat (born 27 February 1989 in Mosta, Malta), more commonly known as Jessika is a Maltese singer and actress. She represented San Marino in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "Who We Are", alongside Jenifer Brening. She had previously attempted to represent her home country every year from 2009 to 2016 and in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2004 with the song "Precious Time". As an actress, she plays the character of Emma on daily Maltese soap opera Ħbieb u Għedewwa.