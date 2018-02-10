DJ Jazzy Joyce (born Joyce Spencer) in June 20, 1967 is an American hip hop DJ and producer on New York City's radio station Hot 97. She is best known for her collaboration with rapper Sweet Tee on the 1986 single "It's My Beat". In 1994, she was featured on "9th Wonder (Blakitolism)", the first single from "Blowout Comb", the second album from Grammy winning rap group Digable Planets. Not only were her DJ cuts prominent on the hook and the outro, but Joyce also exchanged several ad libbed lines at the end of the song's third verse with group member Ladybug Mecca and she was acknowledged by name throughout the track, although she is referred to as Sweet Lime Pie, a name she used as an online persona, rather than by her own name.

She was a contestant on the first season of DJ reality show, "Master of the Mix", which aired on two cable networks: BET and Centric.