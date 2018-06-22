Houdini Dax
Houdini Dax Tracks
Sega Segur (feat. Mari Morgan & Owain Roberts)
Houdini Dax
Sega Segur (feat. Mari Morgan & Owain Roberts)
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
Houdini Dax
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
Sega Segur (feat. Mari a Owain)
Houdini Dax
Sega Segur (feat. Mari a Owain)
APPLETREE
Houdini Dax
APPLETREE
Found Love in the Dole Office
Houdini Dax
Found Love in the Dole Office
Roll on Up
Houdini Dax
Roll on Up
LETS STICK TOGETHER
Houdini Dax
LETS STICK TOGETHER
Crack Dance
Houdini Dax
Crack Dance
Get Your Goo On
Houdini Dax
Get Your Goo On
Apple Tree (single version)
Houdini Dax
Apple Tree (single version)
Robin You Lie To Me
Houdini Dax
Robin You Lie To Me
Christmas Lights
Houdini Dax
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights - Maida Vale Session
Houdini Dax
Christmas Lights - Maida Vale Session
Found Love in the Dole Office (Maida Val
Houdini Dax
Past BBC Events
Horizons: X Music Festival Cardiff
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqjxj5
Bute Park, Cardiff
2015-06-12T19:23:32
12
Jun
2015
Horizons: X Music Festival Cardiff
Bute Park, Cardiff
Horizons: Liverpool Sound City 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e49q9r
Liverpool Sound City
2015-05-24T19:23:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0295llb.jpg
24
May
2015
Horizons: Liverpool Sound City 2015
Liverpool Sound City
Horizons: Horizons Spring Tour
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emg5v2
Redhouse, Merthyr Tydfil
Chapter Arts Centre, Cardiff
Sound Control, Manchester
2015-03-27T19:23:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0295llb.jpg
27
Mar
2015
Horizons: Horizons Spring Tour
Redhouse, Merthyr Tydfil
Horizons: Maida Vale
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4gbj5/acts/a3vq2m
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-11-29T19:23:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021l7bw.jpg
29
Nov
2014
Horizons: Maida Vale
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Horizons: Houdini Dax India Tour
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5nq2m
Bacardi NH7 Weekender, Kolkata
Blue FROG, Mumbai
NH7 Festival, Bangalore
2014-11-02T19:23:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p029yy8h.jpg
2
Nov
2014
Horizons: Houdini Dax India Tour
Bacardi NH7 Weekender, Kolkata
