Daniel Francesco Tuparia (born in Delfzijl, Netherlands), better known by his stage name Cesqeaux ( SESS-koh), is a Dutch producer and DJ.

Cesqeaux has released original tracks on the Barong Family record label, but has been featured in tracks on Dim Mak Records, Mixmash Records, Max Records, Mad Decent, Interscope Records, and more.

He has collaborated with other DJs including Yellow Claw, David Guetta, Afrojack, Mike Cervello, Wiwek, LNY TNZ, Mightyfools, Kayzo, San Holo and more.

Cesqeaux has performed at music festivals such as Tomorrowland Brazil, Tomorrowland Belgium, and Dance Valley, and has been featured on the biggest talk show in the Netherlands, De Wereld Draait Door (also known as DWDD.)

DJ Laidback Luke stated about Cesqeaux that "He has showmanship, he has passion, he has looks, he has the voice—he's going to be big."