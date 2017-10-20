FusionMC, producer, east London, IAS Records
Fusion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05jd9j0.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/155209b9-7bbf-413b-a6cb-4737fe7b169d
Fusion Tracks
Sort by
Don't Get Me Mad
Fusion
Don't Get Me Mad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jd9nn.jpglink
Don't Get Me Mad
Last played on
For The Crime
Fusion
For The Crime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jd9lc.jpglink
For The Crime
Last played on
Rudeboy
Fusion
Rudeboy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jd9nn.jpglink
Rudeboy
Last played on
Rudeboy (Remix) (feat. AJ Tracey & PK)
Fusion
Rudeboy (Remix) (feat. AJ Tracey & PK)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jd9nn.jpglink
Rudeboy (Remix) (feat. AJ Tracey & PK)
Last played on
Newham (feat. Mic Ty & Ghetts)
Fusion
Newham (feat. Mic Ty & Ghetts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jd9nn.jpglink
Newham (feat. Mic Ty & Ghetts)
Last played on
Back to artist