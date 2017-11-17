Brandon Christopher McCartney (born August 17, 1989), professionally known as Lil B and as his alter ego The BasedGod, is an American rapper. Lil B has recorded both solo and with The Pack. His solo work spans several genres, including hip hop, new age, indie rock and choral music. He describes his work as "based", a term which denotes a lifestyle of positivity and tolerance. He is noted for his extensive use of social media to build an online following. He has released a variety of albums and mixtapes, including Rain in England (2010). He is from Berkeley, California.