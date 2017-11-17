Lil BUS rapper, a.k.a. "The BasedGod". Born 17 August 1989
Lil B
1989-08-17
Lil B Biography (Wikipedia)
Brandon Christopher McCartney (born August 17, 1989), professionally known as Lil B and as his alter ego The BasedGod, is an American rapper. Lil B has recorded both solo and with The Pack. His solo work spans several genres, including hip hop, new age, indie rock and choral music. He describes his work as "based", a term which denotes a lifestyle of positivity and tolerance. He is noted for his extensive use of social media to build an online following. He has released a variety of albums and mixtapes, including Rain in England (2010). He is from Berkeley, California.
Lil B Tracks
Sit Down (feat. Lil B)
Skepta
Sit Down (feat. Lil B)
Sit Down (feat. Lil B)
Based To Death Outro (Zora Jones Edit)
Lil B
Based To Death Outro (Zora Jones Edit)
Witness (feat. Lil B)
Clams Casino
Witness (feat. Lil B)
Witness (feat. Lil B)
Be Somebody (feat. A$AP Rocky & Lil B)
Clams Casino
Be Somebody (feat. A$AP Rocky & Lil B)
Be Somebody (feat. A$AP Rocky & Lil B)
Suck My
Lil B
Suck My
Suck My
Won Ton Soup
Lil B
Won Ton Soup
Won Ton Soup
Motivation
Lil B
Motivation
Motivation
Based For Your Face
Lil B
Based For Your Face
Based For Your Face
