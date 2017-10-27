DJ Felli Fel
DJ Felli Fel
DJ Felli Fel Biography (Wikipedia)
James Andrew Corrine, better known by his stage name DJ Felli Fel is a club and radio DJ for L.A.'s Power 106, record producer, and a recording artist recently signed to So So Def/Island Urban Music. He is also a member of The Heavy Hitters DJs.
DJ Felli Fel Tracks
Reason To Hate (feat. Ne-Yo, Tyga & Wiz Khalifa)
Finer Things (feat. Ne-Yo, Kanye West, Fabolous & Jermain Dupri)
Get Buck In Here (feat. Akon, Ludacris, Diddy & Lil Jon)
It's Your Birthday (feat. Lil Jon & Jessie Malakouti)
Blackout
Get Buck In Here (feat. Ludacris, Diddy & Akon)
Buck In Here
Reason To Hate (feat. Ne-Yo, Tyga & Wiz Khalifa)
Reason to Hate
Can U Feel It? (feat. T Pain)
Boomerang
DJ Felli Fel Links
