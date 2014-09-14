Smith WesternsFormed 2007. Disbanded 2014
Smith Westerns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br1lw.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1541f1ff-e249-4c85-84d9-6125bb3fe4b9
Smith Westerns Biography (Wikipedia)
Smith Westerns were an American indie rock band from Chicago, Illinois, United States, composed of brothers Cullen and Cameron Omori as well as Max Kakacek, Julien Ehrlich and Hal James. Their musical influences include David Bowie, T. Rex and Oasis. The band has toured with MGMT, Arctic Monkeys, Yuck, Sky Ferreira, and Wilco.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Smith Westerns Tracks
Sort by
Varsity
Smith Westerns
Varsity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1lw.jpglink
Varsity
Last played on
Xxii
Smith Westerns
Xxii
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1lw.jpglink
Xxii
Last played on
Weekend
Smith Westerns
Weekend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1lw.jpglink
Weekend
Last played on
3am Spiritual
Smith Westerns
3am Spiritual
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1lw.jpglink
3am Spiritual
Last played on
End Of The Night
Smith Westerns
End Of The Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btl0l.jpglink
End Of The Night
Last played on
All Die Young
Smith Westerns
All Die Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1lw.jpglink
All Die Young
Last played on
End Of The Party
Smith Westerns
End Of The Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1lw.jpglink
End Of The Party
Last played on
Still New
Smith Westerns
Still New
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1lw.jpglink
Still New
Last played on
Dance Away
Smith Westerns
Dance Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1lw.jpglink
Dance Away
Last played on
Only One
Smith Westerns
Only One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1lw.jpglink
Only One
Last played on
Girl in Love
Smith Westerns
Girl in Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1lw.jpglink
Girl in Love
Last played on
Tonight
Smith Westerns
Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1lw.jpglink
Tonight
Last played on
My Heart
Smith Westerns
My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1lw.jpglink
My Heart
Last played on
Smith Westerns Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist