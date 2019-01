Smith Westerns were an American indie rock band from Chicago, Illinois, United States, composed of brothers Cullen and Cameron Omori as well as Max Kakacek, Julien Ehrlich and Hal James. Their musical influences include David Bowie, T. Rex and Oasis. The band has toured with MGMT, Arctic Monkeys, Yuck, Sky Ferreira, and Wilco.

