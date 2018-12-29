The World's Famous Supreme Team was an American hip hop radio show crew and recording group from the early 1980s. Members included See Divine the Mastermind and Just Allah the Superstar (now known as JazzyJust the Superstar), among others. Their pioneering radio show started in 1979 on WHBI-FM 105.9 broadcasting from Newark, New Jersey, and featured Mr. Magic before he went on to host the first rap show on a major radio station, The Rap Attack on WBLS. The group rose to international prominence when punk impresario Malcolm McLaren recruited See Devine and Just Allah and samples of their radio show for his surprise hip hop hit, 1982's "Buffalo Gals", and the full album follow-up, Duck Rock (1983). They are credited as the first hip hop group to incorporate Five Percent teachings and slang into their music, and their appearances on Duck Rock contains the first instances on record - a trait that would become increasingly predominant in the late '80s and '90s. The World Famous Supreme Team released their own hit single "Hey DJ" in 1984, which would appear on their only album, Rappin’ (1986). The group reunited with McLaren for the 1990 album, Round the Outside! Round the Outside!.