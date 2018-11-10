StargardFormed 1976. Disbanded 1983
Stargard
1976
Stargard Biography (Wikipedia)
Stargard was an American R&B, funk and soul girl group.
Stargard Tracks
Which Way Is Up
Stargard
Which Way Is Up
Which Way Is Up
Take Me Back
Stargard
Take Me Back
Take Me Back
High on the Boogie
Stargard
High on the Boogie
High on the Boogie
Wear It Out
Stargard
Wear It Out
Wear It Out
Theme From Which Way Is Up
Stargard
Theme From Which Way Is Up
Theme From Which Way Is Up
It's Your Love That I'm Missing
Stargard
It's Your Love That I'm Missing
Runnin' From The Law
Stargard
Runnin' From The Law
Wear It Out Recording
Stargard
Wear It Out Recording
