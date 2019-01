"Oliver Twist was first played here with DJ Edu..." D'Banj

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c9zqs.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c9zqs.jpg

2017-08-14T01:04:00.000Z

D'Banj shares how DJ Edu first played Oliver Twist and helped make it the hit it became!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05c9zmp