Theo ParrishBorn 1972
Theo Parrish
1972
Theo Parrish Biography
Theo Parrish (born 1972) is an American DJ and record producer based in Detroit, Michigan. He is an owner of the Sound Signature record label. He is a member of 3 Chairs, The Rotating Assembly, and T.O.M. Project.
Theo Parrish Tracks
Ebonics
Theo Parrish
Ebonics
Ebonics
SS073
Theo Parrish
SS073
SS073
Dark Matters (feat. Umar Bin Hassan)
Duminie DePorres
Dark Matters (feat. Umar Bin Hassan)
Dark Matters (feat. Umar Bin Hassan)
Preacher's Coming
Theo Parrish
Preacher's Coming
Preacher's Coming
Gullah Geechee
Theo Parrish
Gullah Geechee
Gullah Geechee
Lost Keys
Theo Parrish
Lost Keys
Lost Keys
Cypher Delight
Theo Parrish
Cypher Delight
Cypher Delight
Falling Up (Carl Craig remix)
Theo Parrish
Falling Up (Carl Craig remix)
Falling Up (Carl Craig remix)
A Ghetto Proposal (feat. Amp Fiddler)
Theo Parrish
A Ghetto Proposal (feat. Amp Fiddler)
A Ghetto Proposal (feat. Amp Fiddler)
Ghetto Proposal Instrumental (feat. Amp Fiddler)
Theo Parrish
Ghetto Proposal Instrumental (feat. Amp Fiddler)
Ghetto Proposal Instrumental (feat. Amp Fiddler)
Warrior Code
Theo Parrish
Warrior Code
Warrior Code
Leave The Funk
Theo Parrish
Leave The Funk
Leave The Funk
Thug Irony (Excerpt)
Theo Parrish
Thug Irony (Excerpt)
Thug Irony (Excerpt)
Falling Up
Theo Parrish
Falling Up
Falling Up
Carpet People Don't Drink
Theo Parrish
Carpet People Don't Drink
Carpet People Don't Drink
Synthetic Flemm
Theo Parrish
Synthetic Flemm
Synthetic Flemm
I Can Take It
Theo Parrish
I Can Take It
I Can Take It
44:33 (Theo Parrish Space Cadet Remix)
LCD Soundsystem
44:33 (Theo Parrish Space Cadet Remix)
44:33 (Theo Parrish Space Cadet Remix)
Days Like This (Tony Allen remix) (feat. Dave Okumu, Andrew Ashong, Tony Allen & ESKA)
Theo Parrish
Days Like This (Tony Allen remix) (feat. Dave Okumu, Andrew Ashong, Tony Allen & ESKA)
Days Like This (Tony Allen remix) (feat. Dave Okumu, Andrew Ashong, Tony Allen & ESKA)
Lake Shore Drive
Theo Parrish
Lake Shore Drive
Lake Shore Drive
Drive
Theo Parrish
Drive
Drive
I Enjoy Watching You
Theo Parrish
I Enjoy Watching You
I Enjoy Watching You
Footwork
Theo Parrish
Footwork
Footwork
Helmut Lampshade
Theo Parrish
Helmut Lampshade
Helmut Lampshade
Make No War
Theo Parrish
Make No War
Make No War
Fallen Funk
Theo Parrish
Fallen Funk
Fallen Funk
Soul Control (feat. Alena Waters)
Theo Parrish
Soul Control (feat. Alena Waters)
Soul Control (feat. Alena Waters)
Heal Yourself and Move
Theo Parrish
Heal Yourself and Move
Heal Yourself and Move
Long Walk in Your Sun
Theo Parrish
Long Walk in Your Sun
Long Walk in Your Sun
H2
Theo Parrish
H2
H2
Solitary Flight
Theo Parrish
Solitary Flight
Solitary Flight
Just Begin
A Race of Angels
Just Begin
Just Begin
